Olivia Newton-John, pop singer and ‘Grace’ star, dies at 73

Its performance on the charts illustrated that blur. It recorded seven Top 10 hits on Billboard’s country chart, two of which hit back-to-back number one in 1974 and 75. First came “I Honestly Love You,” a serious commercial co-written by Peter Allen and Jeff Barry, followed by “Have You Never Been Mellow”, a feather for a song written by the producer of several of her major albums, John Farrar.

“I Honestly Love You” also won two of the singer’s four Grammy Awards, this year’s record and Best Female Vocal Performance.

The combination of Mrs. Newton-John’s consistently good-natured music – never a favorite with critics – and the clean, gentle image has caused many writers to compare her to blond starters like Doris day And the Sandra Di. “Innocent, I’m not,” Mrs. Newton-John Tell Rolling Stone in 1978. “People still seem to see me as the girl next door. Doris Day had four husbands,” she said, and yet she was seen as a “virgin.”