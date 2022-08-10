Olivia Newton-John: Australian landmarks glow pink to honor singer and cancer activist

Other Australian attractions including Optos Stadium At Melbourne’s Perth and Flinders Street railway station, a pink glow rose on Tuesday night in memory of the artist who was born in the UK but has become one of Australia’s most famous celebrities.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews He said The gesture was made “to remember Olivia Newton-John, and her tremendous contribution to raising awareness of cancer research and treatment.”

Newton John’s image has also been carried alongside Fed Square, an arts and culture venue in downtown Melbourne.

Newton-John has survived two bouts of breast cancer, one in the early 1990s and one in 2017. In September 2018, she revealed that she was battling cancer again, this time at the base of her spine.

Despite her struggles, Newton-John maintained a positive outlook. “I think when you’re going through something tough, even if it’s as tragic as cancer, something positive will come of it,” Wrote On the website of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center, which opened in Melbourne in 2012. “With the number of people suffering from cancer increasing every day, I believe we are in a world desperate for a cure, and I am committed to doing everything I can to help.” After her death, the organization said in a statement that “Newton-John’s generous support and gift have provided hope and changed the lives of thousands of cancer patients.” Hours after her death, Andrews said the state would speak to Newton-John’s family about the possibility of a state funeral. Newton’s niece John Totti Goldsmith later told CNN affiliate Nine Network that they intended to give their consent. “I think Australia needs it,” Goldsmiths He said through tears. “She’s very likable. And I think our country needs her, so we’ll accept that.” The Prime Minister’s Office has yet to announce or confirm the funeral details. If the state funeral continues, it will be the second for an Australian singer this month. The Victorian government regulates State funeral for Judith Durham, lead singer of The Seekers, who died on August 5 at the age of 79.