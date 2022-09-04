September 4, 2022

Oliver Sheen, son of Taylor Hawkins, plays the drums during a tribute to the Foo Fighters

Oliver Sheen, son of Taylor Hawkins, plays the drums during a tribute to the Foo Fighters

For him, my father was no ordinary hero.

Taylor Hawkins, son of the late Foo Fighters drummer, performed on stage in memory of his father Saturday night.

Sixteen-year-old Oliver Shane Hawkins played the drums on “My Hero” in “Taylor Hawkins Tribute.” in London.

Pictures of the father and son were shown on stadium screens to watch the start of the song, revealing the boy behind the drum.

Musicians from all over the world came together to support Hawkins, with several artists playing songs from the Foo Fighters’ extensive catalog.

Some of the musicians who joined the tributes are Travis Barker of Blink-182, The Darkness’ Rufus Tiger Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen and Foo Fighters’ daughter Violet Dave Grohl.

The tribute opened with former Oasis star Liam Gallagher performing “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” and “Live Forever,” backed by Foo Fighters with Grohl on drums, Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett on guitar and Nate Mendel on bass .

The crowd cheered when a photo of Taylor and Oliver Shane Hawkins was projected onto a screen behind the stage.
Later, Grohl . was seen break into tears The singer performed the song “Times Like This”.

Hawkins died in Bogota, Colombia, on March 25 of a cardiovascular collapse at the age of 50.

Dave Grohl and Oliver Shane Hawkins perform "My Hero" on stage in London.
He left behind his wife, Alison Hawkins, and three children – Oliver Sheen, 13-year-old Annabelle Hawkins, and 8-year-old Everly Hawkins.

