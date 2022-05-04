Olin Kreutz was fired by a Chicago sports media startup for physically attacking a co-worker

Getty Images

A Chicago sports media startup, former Bears Center Olin Kreutz, has been fired after assaulting a co-worker.

CHGO Sports released a statement saying that they immediately dismissed Kreutz.

“There was an incident Monday morning in which Olin Kreutz physically assaulted a CHGO employee,” the statement said. “Effective immediately, Olin Kreutz is no longer with CHGO. Although we are shocked by the incident, we are thankful that the employee is fine. The health and safety of our employees is of paramount importance and we will not tolerate any action that puts this at risk.”

According to Jeff Agrest of Chicago Sun TimesAnd Kreutz grabbed by the neck Correspondence to Adam Hogg. Hughe was not injured and no charges were brought.

Kreutz’s only response was a tweet With a photo showing the statement, “Social media makes you very comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face because of it,” which the photo attributed to Mike Tyson.

Kreutz, 44, made headlines in January for claiming he was offered by the Beers family. A job for $15 an hour, saying that the McCasky family that owns the team is cheap, and that the Bears won’t get better until they start spending more money. George McCasky said Kreutz’s comments should be with a grain of salt.

Kreutz played for the Bears for 13 years and made six Pro Bowls. in 2005 Fred Miller’s jaw fracture in a fight.