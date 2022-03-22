Okta breach: Authentication firm investigating hacking claim from LAPSUS $

The Okta hack could have serious consequences as thousands of other companies rely on the San Francisco-based company to manage access to their networks and apps.

In a brief statement, Octa official Chris Hollis said the company was aware of the reports and is conducting an investigation.

“We will provide updates as more information becomes available,” he added.

Screenshots were posted by a group of ransom-seeking hackers known as $LAPSUS$ on their Telegram channel late Monday. In an accompanying message, the group said its focus is on “Okta customers only.”