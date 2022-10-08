Oklahoma points vs. Texas, takeaway: ‘Horns close sooner for worst OU loss in Red River showdown history’

Texans handed Oklahoma their worst loss in Red River history with a decisive 49-0 close to the 14-time Big 12 champion. Not only was it the Longhorns’ biggest win of the series, it was also the first win on both counts since 2006 and the most by either side since 2003.

The win was a breather moment for Texan quarterback Quinn Ewers, who completed 21 of 31 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns in a complete disembowel of the Oklahoma minor. Long horns running back Bijan Robinson’s 130-yard dash and two touchdowns added.

Oklahoma started QB Davis Beville for injured Dillon Gabriel, but things quickly fell apart. Bevel completed 6 of 12 passes for 38 yards and an interception in a miserable effort. The Sooners found some success using the Wildcat to generate an offensive yard with a tight Brayden Willis finish under the center; However, storming the end zone wasn’t enough.

Defensively, the Texans held steady pressure and were credited with 10 tackles for a loss and 3 sacks. Two of the TFLs came from a major defensive tackle, Keondre Coburn. Conversely, Oklahoma failed to put any pressure on Ewers with only the pressure of the quarterback.

Texans have lost six of their last seven encounters against Oklahoma, including five against Red River. Texas’ victory over Oklahoma was the largest in the rivalry’s history, surpassing its 45-12 win in 2005. What’s the difference? The Longhorns finished undefeated this season and won the National Championship. This year, the Horns have already had two losses, including a loss to Texas Tech just two games ago. As such, the 2022 Red River Showdown will live in disrepair