Oil prices jump after European Union leaders agreed to ban most Russian crude imports

Oil prices jumped after European Union leaders late Monday reached an agreement to ban 90% of Russian crude by the end of the year.

During Asia hours on Tuesday, US crude futures contracts For the month of July, it rose 2.81% to $118.29, while Brent crude futures contracts It rose 0.93% to $122.80. Contracts for August also rose: US crude rose 2.84% to $115.42, and Brent crude rose 1.17% to $118.98 a barrel.

Agreement ends stalemate after Hungary initially holding conversations. Hungary is a major user of Russian oil and its leader, Viktor Orban, has been on friendly terms with Vladimir Putin Russia.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said the move would immediately cover 75% of Russia’s oil imports.

The ban is part of the sixth EU sanctions package against Russia since its invasion of Ukraine. Talks to impose an oil embargo have been underway since the beginning of the month.

He explained that “the European Council agrees that the sixth package of sanctions against Russia will include crude oil, as well as petroleum products, which are delivered from Russia to member states, with a temporary exception for crude oil transported through a pipeline.” May 31 statement from European Council.

The European Council added that in the event of “sudden interruptions” of supplies, “emergency measures” would be taken to ensure the security of supplies.