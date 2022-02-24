Oil jumps above $100 a barrel and Asian stocks fall after the invasion.

Oil jumped above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, European natural gas futures jumped 31 percent, and Asian stocks fell on Thursday. Russia invaded Ukrainewhich led to continued market turmoil in the US and Europe that was driven by fears of a large-scale attack.

Wall Street was poised for a slide at the start of trading, with futures pointing to a 2 percent drop in the S&P 500.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was down just over 2.1 per cent by noon. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index is down 3.1 percent, while the Kospi Composite Index in South Korea is down 2.7 percent.

The price of Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose more than 6 percent to nearly $103 a barrel.