was the sky Gray with rain clouds as a crowd of mourners made their way AtlantaState Farm Arena to celebrate the life of a rapper take offthe cornerstone of Migos who was shot November 1. Atlanta’s mayor, Andre Dickens, later told us that the shower, as a good omen for the funeral, meant that the takeoff, born in Kersnick Khare Bowl, was bound to heaven.

Since we filtered in single file lines on the edge of the building, we were made to drop our phones into sealed bags that could only be opened to staff, a reasonable request for presence and privacy, especially in light of horrible scene Tykov’s death became as videos circulated on the Internet. This means that when Offset, Migo’s fellow and cousin, took the stage well into service and wept for the man before him in a vine ark, his grief was bound to the ring, and we were bound by it.

“Take” is all he can utter at first, overcome by grief. He said, “I love you.” “I am sorry.” For many minutes, we watched him cry, much of the crowd cheering and shouting encouraging words. In the end, describing the loss as unbearable and, heartbroken, he made a rude confession: “I don’t want to ask you, Lord, but sometimes I don’t understand you.” Then he called to a company. “I need to be held,” he said weakly.

Quavo and Takeoff just released their debut album as a duo, Unc & Phew, on October 7. A science based on art for this record, Built only for Infinity Links, On Takeoff’s ark. While alluding to a rift between the husband and offset on a audio notation Last month, Takeoff left room for resolution: “We don’t know all the answers. God knows. We pray a lot, so only time tells us. Nothing has to change.”

Tykov’s deep faith in God was called out repeatedly in remembrance as loved ones and leaders worked to address his death out loud. “This is a 28-year-old man whose life ended meaninglessly,” said Reverend Jesse Corney III. By each account, take off all SkillThe heart and the brain. “Quavo and Offset, you might get mad at me,” warned Kevin “Coach K” Lee, co-founder of quality control brand Migos, “but he was wise.” How – why – could this happen, and what would they do now? Pop stars, gospel stars, friends and family have all faced tough questions about this tragedy, and some have found potential in their plight.

When Justin Bieber, a close friend of Quavo who collaborated with Migos, appeared on stage at the memorial’s premiere, it looked as if he couldn’t – couldn’t – sing. He sat uncomfortably in a chair while the pianist intricately played, at first, what sounded like an introduction, then what sounded like a song. Bieber did not move. The words that finally escaped from him were shaky – the translation of “Ghost” from his album justice. As he sang, he stood up briefly before sitting down again, his eyes closed on the casket. His voice stabilized, then froze, then rebounded. There was one last piano solo and the last formal choir before he left.

Pepper followed Drake, whose appearance, like all others, was not included in the simple program, printed on the back of a set of Takeoff photos reminiscent of culture Album artwork. He read his prepared notes carefully. His typical attractiveness waned but did not disintegrate. He remembered two poems, one of them by Maya Angelou, but his words had more weight. Before recounting his days on tour with Migos in 2018, how Takeoff was zany but came back to life on stage and in sync with the set, he told a story about watching the Rat Pack – Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr and Frank Sinatra – as a kid on an old TV. “I miss performing with my brothers,” Drake said. “After all these years watching Dean Martin, I realized I want to grow old with my friends. We should do it more.”

Drake began to cry in memory of him when he addressed QC co-founder, Pierre “B” Thomas, thanking him for the leadership he provided and the family he created. But as soon as he began to cry very softly, he did not stop. Pee and partner Coach K took the next stage. Pee remembered a text he got from Takeoff that embodies his spirit, one in June of last year that he revisited in recent days. “We came from nothing,” Tykov wrote to Pei as he reconnected his local, in a moment of gratitude. “We came through the storm,” he said. “I love you.”

“I’ve been asking God for the past eleven days. What is the lesson in this?” Paul asked aloud. He left the platform unanswered but asked the audience to keep looking.

Bey and Coach Kay’s comments were followed by Offset’s agonizing role on the microphone and a agonizing messenger of Beyoncé’s “heaven” by her student Chloe Bailey. The song, a poignant but confident poem and acceptance of the dead, was the occasion to take on the role of Tykov’s mother to speak. Introduced as “Mama Take”, she seemed so proud of her son that she wasn’t too troubled – how this voice, this passion for music, this faith in God had been with him since he was a child. She trembled for only a minute as she told the crowd that she wouldn’t be the same without him, but slept again when she thought of meeting him in heaven. “He can’t come back to me, but one day I will come back to him,” she asserted.

Tikov’s mother was joined on stage by his younger brother and sister, as well as Quavo, whose address sparked a surprise at the memorial. He juggled the very large clothes they used to wear – some of which were shown in slideshows across the ring screens. He harassed Tikov’s mother to blame their love of the tacky Hot Boys and bragged about winning a talent show with Takeoff at Boys & Girls Club performing “Get Your Roll On By” by Big Timerz. Finally, tell the origin story that credited Takeoff on their road to stardom – rapping was his plan. Perhaps Quavo was playing sports.

Tikoff’s obituary stated, “Takeoff wants the world to see the light in what he has created and continue to lift each other up and support the creations that people have put into the world. He is now out there with the stars that I love so much and stays in all of our world on a daily basis living through his music and the love that he He brought it to many.

As Offset had done before him, he called him the creator of the distinctive Triple Flow, and gave him flowers which he seemed only prepared to receive. Right before his death. “He never really worried about the titles, the credits, or who got the biggest brilliance,” Quavo said. Like Tykov’s mother before him, Quavo seems to have found some clarity: “You are not my nephew,” he told Takeoff, “not my brother, but my angel.”