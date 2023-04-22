Officials say the suspected meteor shower is behind a loud bang heard in central Indiana

A loud bang was said to be heard throughout central Indiana on Friday night, shaking some homes and leaving residents wondering what just happened.

There have been reports of streaks of light in the sky and a “possible explosion,” Hamilton County Emergency Management said, as the source of the activity is under investigation.

“Maybe it was a sonic boom,” Hamilton County Emergency Management tweeted Friday night. Police and fire continue the investigation.

Brian Bunton

Hamilton County Emergency Management said the National Weather Service’s lightning detection system picked up “something over Carroll County.”

Experts quickly speculated that the sonic boom was from a suspected meteor. The Indianapolis office of the National Weather Service said the geostationary lightning chart Discovery of a “meteorite like a fireball” over Carroll County.

home security camera in greenwood, indiana, I picked up A loud bang and streaks in the sky accompanied by a fireball at 8:47 PM local time.

The suspected meteorite could be The Airmen saw it in KentuckyAccording to the Hamilton County Emergency Management.

Received by the American Meteorite Society Multiple reports of a fireball in Indiana Friday night, including Indianapolis, Bloomingdale, Lafayette, South Bend, Covington, and Albany.

Fireball reports also reached the American Meteor Society on Friday from parts of Michigan, including Kalamazoo, and Illinois, including Chicago and Danville.

The reports come as the Lyrids meteor shower is occurring across the United States. The shower occurs every year in mid-April, when Earth crosses the trail of debris left by Comet Thatcher, according to NASA.

“Parts of the comet burn up when they hit Earth’s atmosphere and produce this shower of shooting stars,” NASA He said.

For prime viewing, Lyrids is set to peak on Saturday night.