Officer: They’re preparing for war in Washington – they’re already planning to save the Taiwanese people

The US Congress mandated the Pentagon to work with the State Department to develop evacuation plans for Taiwan. Even the US legislature is seriously concerned about a possible Chinese invasion as the dangers around the island rise. US officials called the plans a precautionary measure. There were already rumors about the beginning of the development of the strategy, but so far official sources have not confirmed the information.

China considers the island its own territory, so it calls the Taiwan issue an internal matter and independent Taipei a separatist leader.

While no details are known about plans for a possible attack, military experts say Beijing wants to quickly occupy the region with a swift invasion. This raises further concerns: in the case of lightning-fast operations, carrying out large-scale evacuation is almost impossible.

According to the latest – 2019 – estimates, there are approximately 80,000 US citizens living in Taiwan, and due to the significant population, a major operation must be developed now. Meanwhile, US officials do not want to cause panic, they continue to reassure the public; They say there is no sign of a Chinese attack on Taiwan. Nevertheless, they take the possibility of an invasion seriously and are prepared to protect the safety of American citizens abroad. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said rescuing Americans from conflict zones around the world is routine.

The issue of extensive war zone evacuations will be a hot topic in US domestic politics starting August 2021.

Then Afghanistan They are gone U.S. troops and civilians were not ready to evacuate, so the evacuation of Kabul was in chaos.

Cover Image Credit: John White Photos via Getty Images