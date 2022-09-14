Octopath Traveler II announced for PS5, PS4, Switch and PC

Publisher and developer Square Enixand developer takes over announce Octopath Traveler II for PlayStation 5And the Playstation 4and Switch and computer (steam). It will be launched on February 24, 2023 worldwide.

Here is an overview of the game, via file Steam . page:

Around The story takes place in Solistia, a land consisting of an eastern and western continent divided by the sea. It’s a tumultuous era, as big ships navigate busy sea lanes and the power of steam generates new technologies. Some people rejoice at the sparkling stars of theater and industry, while others weep over war, plague, and poverty. In this distant world, eight travelers from different regions venture out for their own reasons. Put on their boots and explore the land as you see fit, using their unique talents to help you on your journey. Initiate conspiracy It’s all about you. Feature guides Begin your adventure as one of eight new travelers, each with their own unique origins, motivations, and skills.

Series’ HD-2D The graphics, a mixture of vintage pixel art and 3D CG, have reached even greater heights.

The story takes place in Solestia, where diverse cultures flourish from East to West and New Age industries thrive. You can sail the seas and explore every corner of the world that changes from day to night.

Each traveler has a unique set of path actions that they can use to battle city dwellers, obtain items, take others on their journeys, and more. Where will you go? What will you do? Every road you have to take.

Familiar mechanics from the original game have been preserved, such as the freedom to develop travelers’ careers and skills, as well as the Break and Boost system that makes battles so exhilarating. New mechanics have also been added.

Here are some additional details:

in Octopath Traveler IIPlayers will embark on an exciting journey through the all-new world of Solistia. Developed by the same team behind the beloved original, which has sold over three million copies worldwide, this installment is improved upon the series’ HD-2D visuals: a stunning blend of retro 2D characters in a beautiful 3D world. The game’s new story, characters, and features make it the perfect entryway for newcomers to the series, while also maintaining the charm of the original game for veteran players. Players can look forward to following the journey of eight distinct heroes as they explore the land and conquer enemies in strategic turn-based battles in an adventure of their own. New and returning gameplay features and elements include: Break and strengthen the battle system – Players must act strategically to exploit enemy weaknesses in order to “break” them in order to inflict more damage, and “strengthen” their travelers to enhance their abilities.

– Players must act strategically to exploit enemy weaknesses in order to “break” them in order to inflict more damage, and “strengthen” their travelers to enhance their abilities. Track actions – Players can interact with NPCs around the world in different ways using a jobUnique for each character. Path actions will vary depending on the protagonist and whether it is day or night.

– Players can interact with NPCs around the world in different ways using a jobUnique for each character. Path actions will vary depending on the protagonist and whether it is day or night. Brand new story and characters – Players can embark on a grand adventure in the new land of Solistia and experience the interwoven stories of eight new travelers: Hikari (warrior), Agnia (dancer), Partetio (merchant), Oswald (scholar), Throne (thief), Temenos (clergyman), Ushit (hunter), and caste (pharmacy).

– Players can embark on a grand adventure in the new land of Solistia and experience the interwoven stories of eight new travelers: Hikari (warrior), Agnia (dancer), Partetio (merchant), Oswald (scholar), Throne (thief), Temenos (clergyman), Ushit (hunter), and caste (pharmacy). Day/night cycle – The cityscapes and path actions available to each character will change depending on whether it’s day or night, creating more opportunities for exploration and discovery.

– The cityscapes and path actions available to each character will change depending on whether it’s day or night, creating more opportunities for exploration and discovery. latent force – A new battle item in which characters can unleash a powerful ability by simply filling the ability meter during combat.

– A new battle item in which characters can unleash a powerful ability by simply filling the ability meter during combat. cross paths – Additional stories will unfold between the protagonists as their journey progresses, further intertwining their narratives. Octopath Traveler II It will be available for pre-order within the next 24 hours in a standard digital version for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. Pre-orders for the digital standard edition of Nintendo Switch It will start later. A standard physical edition for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch is available for pre-order now through select retailers. The Physical Collectors Edition set is also available for pre-order now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch exclusively via Square Enix Store. The collection of physical collector editions includes: Octopath Traveler II Standard Edition game

Octopath Traveler II The Travelers Statue Collection: Bust of the Eight Novel Heroes

Octopath Traveler II Art album: 44-page art book

Octopath Traveler II Extended Battle Tracks: Mini Audio CD By pre-ordering the Digital Standard Edition, players can receive the “Terms of Travel” downloadable content pack, which contains the consumables below to help players through their journey: Grape Healing (B) x 5

Plum Inspiration (B) x 5

Revitalizing jam x 2

Gold Dust (can be sold for 5000 cards in the game) x 1

Watch the advert below. Show the first screenshots in the gallery.

