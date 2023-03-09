Obsidian ‘Sorry’ for the Troubled Release of Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition

Developer Obsidian has apologized on Reddit for the performance issues plaguing The Outer Worlds: Spacers’ Choice Edition, following its March 7 release on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC.

“I’m sorry you all experienced performance issues with The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition,” Read the post. “I understand how frustrating this can be, and I can assure you that the team at Private Division is working to get a patch in as soon as possible. When we have more information on this patch, we’ll be sure to let people know.”

The Reddit post also provided a link where players can submit support tickets to publisher Private Division when they encounter issues with the game.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition screenshots

Spacer’s Choice Edition got off to a shaky start earlier this week, with players reporting poor performance for both the PC and console versions of the game. There are several posts on the game’s subreddit warning of issues, and the Steam rating for the game currently sits at very negative.

Spacer’s Choice Edition – which includes the DLC packs Murder on Eridanos and Peril of Gorgon – was expected to bring a host of improvements to The Outer Worlds, including a dynamic weather system, overhauled lighting, and improved load times.

The Remaster launched at $59.99. However, for customers who already own the original game and DLC on PS4, Xbox One, or PC, a $9.99 upgrade path is available.

