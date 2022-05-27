‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ premiering early on Disney+

“Obi-Wan Kenobi“It premieres on Disney+ a few hours earlier than planned, the ‘Star Wars’ show was announced Thursday night.

West Coast viewers will be able to stream the first two episodes of the show, starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, starting at 9 p.m. PT. Originally, it was scheduled to become available at midnight.

The news was announced in a tweet from the official Star Wars account. “ObiWanKenobi time…too early,” reads the tweet. “The first two episodes start broadcasting TONIGHT at 9PM PT on Disneyplus.”

it’s time for Tweet embed Arrived… early.

The first two episodes start broadcasting TONIGHT at 9 PM PT Tweet embed. pic.twitter.com/LgdRC51GW2 star wars May 27 2022

Earlier today in Star Wars Celebration Conference in Anaheim, California, “Star Wars” fans were surprised by the show’s premiere at 7 p.m. PT — and now viewers at home will be able to catch “Obi-Wan Kenobi” early, too.

The Disney+ series is the culmination of years of planning in Lucas Film To revive McGregor’s performance as Obi-Wan from the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy. Initially, the actor was supposed to star in an independent feature film directed by Stephen Daldry (“The Hours”). After the box office failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018, Lucasfilm canceled its independent films and refocused on creating Disney+ shows, and the stellar success of The Mandalorian revived hope that McGregor wouldn’t abandon Obi-Wan. Robe back for the flocking series.

The actor finally confirmed the news with great fanfare at the D23 Expo in August 2019, but planned filming in 2020 with “The Mandalorian” director Deborah Chow was postponed when the original lead writer, Hossein Amini (“The Alienist”) left production. After Joby Harold (“Army of the Dead”) is appointed to take charge, the six-episode series is again delayed by the pandemic. Disney finally announced in February that the show would start on Disney+ on May 25, 2022, and then, in late March, pushed the release two days to May 27.

Set nearly 10 years after the events of 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” captures Obi-Wan’s life in exile in Tatooine. After Order 66 eliminates Jed, Obi-Wan becomes a hunted man, especially by a detective named Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram). Christensen is also reprising his performance from pre-shows such as Anakin Skywalker, who has now been transformed by his last encounter with Obi-Wan into Darth Vader; Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Bessé return as Luke Skywalker’s uncle Owen and aunt Beru Lars. The series stars Robert Friend, Indira Varma, Song Kang, Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Simon Kessel, Benny Safdie and Maya Erskine.