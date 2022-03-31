March 31, 2022

Obi-Wan has been delayed and will air for the first two episodes

Obi-Wan KenobiDisney Plus debut It happens a little later than intended. Disney announced Thursday that the series will premiere on May 27, two days after its original release date. Along with the new date, Disney also revealed that fans will get the first two episodes of the series simultaneously, which will help make up for the two-day wait.

The announcement came from Obi-Wan himself, Ewan McGregor. Ewan first thanked fans for their response to Display and trailerthen hits everyone with the good news and the bad news for the delay and the extra episode.

Obi-Wan KenobiThe new schedule also has a greater impact on the Disney Plus programming schedule. The string will now overlap with Marvel Mrs. Marvell For a week less, as Disney will be releasing two episodes simultaneously. Mrs. Marvell It will premiere on June 8, while Obi WanThe race is now supposed to end around June 22 – as long as everything stays on schedule.

While not mentioned in McGregor’s video, the . file Blog post on StarWars.com He confirms that the shift from Wednesday’s release to Friday’s release is only temporary. According to the site, the rest of the series will air every week on Wednesday. This means that Mrs. Marvell And the Obi Wan The premiere will likely take place on the same day for a few weeks, unless Disney changes its plans.

