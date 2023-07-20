NYT Crossword Answers for Thursday, July 20, 2023

jump to: today’s subject | difficult evidence

Thursday’s Mystery – This is Drew Schminer’s fourth crossword puzzle in The New York Times, and I think he’s slowly trying to take the course. In crossword terms, a creator with a bat for the course has posted a puzzle at least once on each weekday. Mr. Schmenner’s first three crossword puzzles ran on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, and this puzzle is his first network on Thursdays.

And he’s a doozy. I may need a nap after this is resolved.

today’s subject

A few things happened to me when I was going around this puzzle, other than the fact that it has more than its share of Z’s, and they helped unlock the theme for me:

1. All these Z represent sleep, which is explained in the statement at 59A: SLEEPING CAR.

2. “Vehicle” parts are made-up cars hidden in the feature entries.

3. The number of Z’s in each subject entry represents the number of characters in each car.

4. Mystery is not rebellion, for which we can all feel deep gratitude.

Instead, we substitute characters in order to complete a topic entry. For example, at 17a, the answer to “worth discussing, as an issue,” as written in the net, is UPZZZEBATE, which made me think of the static one hears when tuning in to a radio station for some reason.