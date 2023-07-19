NYT Crossword Answers for July 19, 2023

jump to: today’s subject | difficult evidence

Wednesday Puzzle – Spirit 43-Across and at Similar urgings From the “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” characters, I’ll keep my opening remarks about today’s crossword puzzles to a minimum. Suffice it to say that if you obey the guide at 28-Across, you’ll solve it in no time.

The puzzle is brought to us by designer Billy Bratton. Some may remember Mr. Bratton His impressive appearance In the New York Times in September 2021, where one had to convert all the themed answers into metric measurements to understand them. I wasn’t working here at the time, but the Canadian in me would have asked permission to write that day’s column.

Perhaps a Wordplay columnist is meant to love every type of crossword clue in equal measure, but I have a secret favourite. And this just so happens to be the kind of guide Mr. Bratton used to construct his theme.

These are clues that seem like common expressions with the word “he” in them, except they secretly require you to identify exactly what “she” is. They feel like a pun, but they’re not. They are really really smart.