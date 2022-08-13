August 13, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

NYC yellow taxi driver bludgeoned to death in Queens

Izer 57 mins ago 1 min read
NYC yellow taxi driver bludgeoned to death in Queens

Police and sources said a yellow taxi driver died after being hit by passengers who tried to rob him in Queens.

Authorities said the deadly attack occurred around 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Beach 54th Street and Arvern Boulevard.

Police respond to an attack The 52-year-old driver is found lying on the road with “a trauma to the back of his head,” the NYPD said.

EMS transported the victim to St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The New York Police said an initial investigation revealed that the 52-year-old was operating a mini-cab in New York City carrying multiple passengers. “They tried to rob him,” a NYPD spokesman said when he went to drop off the passengers.

The spokesman added that the victim chased them, and injured several passengers, which led to him falling and hitting him in the head.

Police sources said that the driver was beaten by three men and two women, and the fatal attack was recorded on video.

A group of three men and two women allegedly assaulted the 52-year-old taxi driver.
stock struggle

The NYPD did not immediately confirm the existence of the video. There were no arrests.

The New York Police Department said: “The investigation is ongoing.”

See also  NASA's James Webb Telescope collides with a microwave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Robot shows it’s possible to swim through the void of a curved universe: ScienceAlert

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

New research overturns 100-year understanding of color perception

17 hours ago Izer
4 min read

Antarctica in trouble

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

11 min read

World: Explosions destroying bases of forces attacking Ukraine are becoming more and more mysterious

39 mins ago Arzu
7 min read

Dow futures: Market rally reaches major test; Here’s what to do now

45 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Metallica assistant James Hetfield, 59, ‘files for divorce’ from wife of two decades

53 mins ago Muhammad
1 min read

NYC yellow taxi driver bludgeoned to death in Queens

57 mins ago Izer