NYC yellow taxi driver bludgeoned to death in Queens

Police and sources said a yellow taxi driver died after being hit by passengers who tried to rob him in Queens.

Authorities said the deadly attack occurred around 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Beach 54th Street and Arvern Boulevard.

Police respond to an attack The 52-year-old driver is found lying on the road with “a trauma to the back of his head,” the NYPD said.

EMS transported the victim to St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The New York Police said an initial investigation revealed that the 52-year-old was operating a mini-cab in New York City carrying multiple passengers. “They tried to rob him,” a NYPD spokesman said when he went to drop off the passengers.

The spokesman added that the victim chased them, and injured several passengers, which led to him falling and hitting him in the head.

Police sources said that the driver was beaten by three men and two women, and the fatal attack was recorded on video.

A group of three men and two women allegedly assaulted the 52-year-old taxi driver.

The NYPD did not immediately confirm the existence of the video. There were no arrests.

The New York Police Department said: “The investigation is ongoing.”