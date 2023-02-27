February 27, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

NYC DOT appears by misspelling the “Jakie” Robinson Parkway sign

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read

metro

by Carl CampanileAnd Haley Brown And Jorge Fitz-Gibbon

February 26, 2023 | 6:58 p.m

The city’s Department of Transportation decried this.

Big Apple DOT officials misspelled the Queens road sign for Jackie Robinson Parkway, and misspelled the name of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The sign on Myrtle Street and Forest Park Drive features an adorable likeness of the Brooklyn Dodgers – above the words “Jackie Robinson Parkway.”

“It’s embarrassing,” Glendale native Kira Encantalupo told The Post on Sunday. “Poor Jackie Robinson.”

“This should not have happened,” said Encantalupo, 37. “I mean, no one wants to have that. It’s a monument to someone. It needs to be corrected.”

Citizen Quanna Martin, 32, found the typo disrespectful.

“I feel it’s a little weird because how come you don’t know how to spell his name? He’s such a recognizable character.”

City DOT officials misspelled the Queens traffic light, misspelling the name of Brooklyn Dodgers great Jackie Robinson.
Haley Brown
Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947.
Bateman Archive

Queens teen J.B. Ward had a harsher stance.

“It’s stupid for a king,” said the 17-year-old. “I wouldn’t say it’s disrespectful, but it sure is stupid.”

Robinson became the first black ballplayer in Major League Baseball when he was called up by the Dodgers in 1947, breaking the color barrier in the sport decades ago.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962, a decade before his death.

“That misspelling is ridiculous,” city councilman Robert Holden added of the typo in the road sign Sunday. “Don’t you have a few eyes looking at these signs? The Department of Transportation is a mess.

See also  This Wear OS smartwatch has nothing to do with that cheap price tag
Jackie Robinson Parkway is named in honor of the color-barrier-breaking Brooklyn Dodgers baseball legend, who died in 1972, 10 years after his Hall of Fame induction.
Image via Google Maps

“This is a slap in the face. Jackie Robinson means a lot to me,” Paul added. “I was a fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers!”

After being notified of the failed road sign on Sunday, red-faced New York City Department of Transportation officials said the fault would be fixed “immediately.”

“This is just government,” Queens waitress Aurora Terranova told The Post. “Most of the time, an error is not caused by stupidity or oversight.

“That’s really what it comes down to.”


load more…




https://nypost.com/2023/02/26/nyc-dot-strikes-out-with-jakie-robinson-parkway-sign/?utm_source=url_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

Copy the share URL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

TCL has given its paper-like color display technology an upgrade for its latest tablets

9 hours ago Ayhan
5 min read

Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn guide, habitat schedule for day two

17 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

The United Launch Alliance may take off from the spaceship carrying Nichelle Nichols’ ashes

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

9 min read

Technology: Nokia changes its logo after 60 years, but wait, the twist comes later

42 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

Asian markets are poised to plunge after Wall Street posted the worst week of 2023; The Governor of the Bank of Japan speaks to the Japanese Senate

43 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Jennifer Coolidge broadcasts Brigitte Bardot at the 2023 SAG Awards

46 mins ago Muhammad
5 min read

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon is preparing for its overnight launch to the space station – Spaceflight Now

51 mins ago Izer