NYC DOT appears by misspelling the “Jakie” Robinson Parkway sign

metro

February 26, 2023 | 6:58 p.m

DOT officials mislabeled Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens by writing the baseball great’s name.

Image via Google Maps

The city’s Department of Transportation decried this.

Big Apple DOT officials misspelled the Queens road sign for Jackie Robinson Parkway, and misspelled the name of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The sign on Myrtle Street and Forest Park Drive features an adorable likeness of the Brooklyn Dodgers – above the words “Jackie Robinson Parkway.”

“It’s embarrassing,” Glendale native Kira Encantalupo told The Post on Sunday. “Poor Jackie Robinson.”

“This should not have happened,” said Encantalupo, 37. “I mean, no one wants to have that. It’s a monument to someone. It needs to be corrected.”

Citizen Quanna Martin, 32, found the typo disrespectful.

“I feel it’s a little weird because how come you don’t know how to spell his name? He’s such a recognizable character.”

City DOT officials misspelled the Queens traffic light, misspelling the name of Brooklyn Dodgers great Jackie Robinson. Haley Brown

Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947. Bateman Archive

Queens teen J.B. Ward had a harsher stance.

“It’s stupid for a king,” said the 17-year-old. “I wouldn’t say it’s disrespectful, but it sure is stupid.”

Robinson became the first black ballplayer in Major League Baseball when he was called up by the Dodgers in 1947, breaking the color barrier in the sport decades ago.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962, a decade before his death.

“That misspelling is ridiculous,” city councilman Robert Holden added of the typo in the road sign Sunday. “Don’t you have a few eyes looking at these signs? The Department of Transportation is a mess.

Jackie Robinson Parkway is named in honor of the color-barrier-breaking Brooklyn Dodgers baseball legend, who died in 1972, 10 years after his Hall of Fame induction. Image via Google Maps

“This is a slap in the face. Jackie Robinson means a lot to me,” Paul added. “I was a fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers!”

After being notified of the failed road sign on Sunday, red-faced New York City Department of Transportation officials said the fault would be fixed “immediately.”

“This is just government,” Queens waitress Aurora Terranova told The Post. “Most of the time, an error is not caused by stupidity or oversight.

“That’s really what it comes down to.”





load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/ isDisplay}} {{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/ isAniviewVideo}} {{#isSRVideo}}



{{/ isSRVideo}}





