Nvidia’s eye-contact AI is the scariest update yet

Nvidia has released its most disturbing AI-powered software yet. A new camera feature has been added in the latest update to the Nvidia Broadcast app to tweak live broadcasts so that it appears someone is always looking into the camera, even if that isn’t the case. It’s an unnerving feature that had me screaming and screaming the first time I saw it in real time.

Known as Eye Contact, the feature debuted earlier this month with the name Part of patch 1.4 for Nvidia BroadcastVideo optimization software for live broadcasts and video conferencing. Nvidia said in a blog post that Eye Contact is for content creators who want to maintain eye contact with the camera at all times, even if, say, they’re looking at notes or off-screen text. Now that he’s been out for a few weeks, we have a better idea of ​​what he might be doing.

Its one interesting display of the feature Posted on TwitterYou can watch scenes from Jurassic Park Edited with Eye Contact so that the actors are always (mostly) looking at the camera. It’s weird and separate! Maybe even if you’ve never seen the movie before! It is as if the person was too preoccupied with whether or not they were themselves he could They do this so they don’t stop to think if they are ought to…

I switched to a video call with a colleague at Polygon to see Eye Contact in action myself. It looked weird, even though I was looking at my co-worker the whole time. I think it’s partly because completely unbroken eye contact doesn’t feel natural or natural if you’re having a casual conversation. Also, the software isn’t perfect—Nvidia says it’s in beta—so at some points it was turning its head and looking to the side, its eyes returning to staring directly at the camera; It looked like a possessed character from a horror movie.

Eye Contact is another example of AI becoming easily usable by everyday consumers. ChatGPT, which can be used for a variety of Apps like writing articles, an overnight sensation due to its natural linguistic output. Other software such as DALL-E, Midjourney, and Free AI Art Generator are used to create memes and re-create the look Some directors’ films.

If you also want to use the black magic of AI, all you have to do is download Nvidia Broadcast – although your computer will need certain hardware for it to work, including an Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card; You can view a file Full system requirements here.