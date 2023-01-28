NVIDIA Quad-Slot GeForce RTX 4090Ti / TITAN 800W Graphics Card Pictured

NVIDIA’s quad-slot RTX 40 800W GPU is pictured
Hardware leakage MEGAsizeGPU It revealed the upcoming NVIDIA RTX 40 GPU design.
The rumored RTX 4090Ti/TITAN will feature a four-slot design and the I/O bracket will have stacked display connectors. This unusual design would confirm that NVIDIA has or has plans to place the PCB vertically.
The leaker claims that the card is RTX 4090 Ti / TITAN, so the final name of this graphics card has not been confirmed. However, we can see that the PCB board number is PG137. This board number was previously mentioned for a so-called ‘Beast’ GPU with a maximum TDP of 800W.
“the monster”
PG137-SKU0
AD102-450-A1
18176FP32
48GB 24Gbps GDDR6X
The total power of the panel is 800 watts
– kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) July 25, 2022
Moreover, the new image clearly shows a golden cooler design, which is usually used by the NVIDIA TITAN series. The card will use an exceptional design with two stacked display connectors (one HDMI port and three DisplayPort ports), which is in line with previous rumors and leaked imaging. NVIDIA’s flagship RTX 40 “Ada” GPU features a vertical PCB design as shown below:
According to the latest rumors, the TITAN ADA graphics card could have up to 18,176 CUDA cores and possibly up to 48GB of memory. In fact, this may be the first NVIDIA card to launch with 24Gbps GDDR6X modules.
The 800W TDP being mentioned is the board’s maximum power, which is not comparable to the RTX 4090’s 450W TDP, but rather its 600W maximum power.
So far, there is no indication that this GPU might be released soon. However, with so many images now leaking, there is no doubt that the RTX 40’s quad-slot design has been planned for a long time.
|Rumored specifications of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series
|VideoCardz.com
|RTX 4090 Ti / Titan Ada
|RTX 4090
|RTX 4080
|building
|Ada (TSMC N4)
|Ada (TSMC N4)
|Ada (TSMC N4)
|GPU
|AD 102 – 450
|M 102 – 300
|AD 103 – 300
|Plate Number
|PG137-SKU0
|PG139-SKU330
|PG139-SKU360
|short message
|142
|126
|76
|CUDA cores
|18176
|16384
|9728
|memory
|48 GB G6X
|24 GB G6X
|16 GB G6X
|memory bus
|384 bits
|384 bits
|256 bits
|memory speed
|24 Gbps
|21 Gbps
|22.4 Gbps
|Power
|~ 800 W (Max.)
|450 watts (default) / 600 watts (maximum)
|320W (default) / 355W (maximum)
|Lunch date
|TBC
|October 2022
|November 2022
Source: MEGAsizeGPU
