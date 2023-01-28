NVIDIA Quad-Slot GeForce RTX 4090Ti / TITAN 800W Graphics Card Pictured

NVIDIA’s quad-slot RTX 40 800W GPU is pictured

Hardware leakage MEGAsizeGPU It revealed the upcoming NVIDIA RTX 40 GPU design.

NVIDIA RTX 4090Ti / TITAN 4-slot cooler, Source: MegaSizeGPU

The rumored RTX 4090Ti/TITAN will feature a four-slot design and the I/O bracket will have stacked display connectors. This unusual design would confirm that NVIDIA has or has plans to place the PCB vertically.

The leaker claims that the card is RTX 4090 Ti / TITAN, so the final name of this graphics card has not been confirmed. However, we can see that the PCB board number is PG137. This board number was previously mentioned for a so-called ‘Beast’ GPU with a maximum TDP of 800W.

“the monster”

PG137-SKU0

AD102-450-A1

18176FP32

48GB 24Gbps GDDR6X

The total power of the panel is 800 watts – kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) July 25, 2022

Moreover, the new image clearly shows a golden cooler design, which is usually used by the NVIDIA TITAN series. The card will use an exceptional design with two stacked display connectors (one HDMI port and three DisplayPort ports), which is in line with previous rumors and leaked imaging. NVIDIA’s flagship RTX 40 “Ada” GPU features a vertical PCB design as shown below:

NVIDIA RTX 4090Ti / TITAN 4-slot cooler, Source: Chiphell / MegaSizeGPU

According to the latest rumors, the TITAN ADA graphics card could have up to 18,176 CUDA cores and possibly up to 48GB of memory. In fact, this may be the first NVIDIA card to launch with 24Gbps GDDR6X modules.

The 800W TDP being mentioned is the board’s maximum power, which is not comparable to the RTX 4090’s 450W TDP, but rather its 600W maximum power.

So far, there is no indication that this GPU might be released soon. However, with so many images now leaking, there is no doubt that the RTX 40’s quad-slot design has been planned for a long time.

Rumored specifications of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series VideoCardz.com RTX 4090 Ti / Titan Ada RTX 4090 RTX 4080 building Ada (TSMC N4) Ada (TSMC N4) Ada (TSMC N4) GPU AD 102 – 450 M 102 – 300 AD 103 – 300 Plate Number PG137-SKU0 PG139-SKU330 PG139-SKU360 short message 142 126 76 CUDA cores 18176 16384 9728 memory 48 GB G6X 24 GB G6X 16 GB G6X memory bus 384 bits 384 bits 256 bits memory speed 24 Gbps 21 Gbps 22.4 Gbps Power ~ 800 W (Max.) 450 watts (default) / 600 watts (maximum) 320W (default) / 355W (maximum) Lunch date TBC October 2022 November 2022

