NVIDIA is said to be testing a 900W graphics card with a next-generation Ada AD102 GPU

Please note that this post has been flagged as a file Common .

NVIDIA AD102 GPU with dual 16-pin 900W power connectors

NVIDIA has reportedly prepared a test board for its flagship RTX 40 “Ada” graphics card, which is powered by not one but two 16-pin power connectors. This model is said to be designed for 900W TDP, which is more than the previously mentioned 850W.

It’s worth noting that several sources are now claiming that the best GeForce RTX 40 SKU that’s supposed to launch later this year will be built for a 600W TDP, which could be the next generation GeForce RTX 4090 SKU. Therefore, the rumored 900W variant is either the RTX 4090 Ti which is supposed to release later or a side project that may end up at some point as a real product. One also cannot rule out that NVIDIA will bring back its TITAN chain, because the leaker also claims that it will have 48GB of 24Gbps of memory.

In fact, there is a full-fat AD102 SKU with 900W TGP, 48G 24Gbps GDDR6X, 2*16pin and higher frequency.

But no one knows if it will become a real product. Since the test board for the AD102 has more than two 16-pin connectors, anything is possible. – kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) April 27 2022

Furthermore, Kopite7kimi also confirms the latest specifications for the RTX 4080/4070 models. Interestingly, each SKU is now expected to feature a different GPU. The RTX 4080 will be based on GA103 while the RTX 4070 will be based on the AD104 instead. NVIDIA will increase memory capacity per sector as well, the xx080 series will now get 16GB (so the increase from 4 to 6GB, depending on which RTX 3080 model we’re comparing), while the xx70 series will see 4GB more (8GB -> 12GB ).

The RTX 4080 will use the AD103 chipset, which is built with 16G GDDR6X, and has a TGP similar to the GA102.

The RTX 4070 will use the AD104 chipset, with 12G GDDR6, 300W.

Both of them had not yet started auditioning, but soon had them both done. – kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) April 27 2022

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 gaming series codenamed “Ada Lovelace” should be announced in September or October, if the rumors can be believed. NVIDIA is expected to release multiple cards, including the high-end RTX 4090, 4080, and 4070 SKUs, with more cards to follow later.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series (rumours) VideoCardz.com RTX 4090 Ti / TITAN RTX 4090 RTX 4080 RTX 4070 GPU M 102 M 102 – 300 AD103 -??? M 104-400 board TBC PG137 / 139 SKU330 TBC PG141-310 multiprocessor flow 144 > 144 > 84 > 60 koda cores 18432 > 18432 > 10752 > 7680 memory 48 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6 Memory speed 24 Gbps 21 Gbps 21 Gbps 21 Gbps TDP 900 watts 600 watts 350 watts 300 watts power connectors 2x 16 teeth 1x 16 teeth 1x 16 teeth 1x 16 teeth

source: Tweet embed





