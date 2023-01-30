NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti rumored to feature 18,176 cores and 24GB/24Gbps memory

Please note that this post has been tagged as a file Common .

A rumor has surfaced about NVIDIA RTX 4090 Ti specifications

Quick update on RTX 4090 Ti specs shared by Kopite7kimi himself.

It looks like we’re getting closer to NVIDIA providing faster RTX 40 graphics cards. Just a couple of days ago, a new leak confirmed that NVIDIA is working on a 800W TITAN GPUIt will probably come with 48 GB of memory. Today we learn that the TITAN and the RTX 4090 Ti must actually be two different models after all.

According to Kopite, the RTX 4090 Ti will feature a stripped-down AD102 GPU with 18,176 cores (1,792 more than the RTX 4090), memory upgraded to 24Gbps and a TBP of 600W. The last part isn’t entirely clear if that refers to TDP, TGP, or simply the board’s maximum power. In any case, it may simply be the highest power of a virtual board (450W+), while the maximum configurable power is the same as on the RTX 4090 Ti (600W). This is the maximum power for a single conductor of 16.

RTX 4090 Ti

PG136/139-SKU310

18176FP32

96m L2

24Gbps 24Gb GDDR6X

The total power of the panel is 600 watts – kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) January 30, 2023

The faster memory chips say the card will have a maximum bandwidth of 1152GB/s, which is 144GB/s faster than any RTX 4090 currently on the market. One should also note that Kopite confirms plate number PG136 and PG139. This is the NVIDIA reference and Founders Edition board numbers. In other words, the RTX 4090 Ti will have the same board as the RTX 4090.

It’s no secret that NVIDIA has been planning this card for a long time now. One of the first things leaked before the RTX 40’s launch was this piece of hardware from the new, cooler design, something that was later used for the RTX 4090 non-Ti model instead.

Kopite does not confirm when this card will be issued. In fact, there seems to be no reason to launch a new Ti flagship now at all. On the other hand, NVIDIA is now expected to have a keynote address for GTC in March, which would have been a good place to announce a new TITAN.

Rumored specifications of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series VideoCardz.com Titan Ada RTX 4090 Ti RTX 4090 RTX 4080 building Ada (TSMC N4) Ada (TSMC N4) Ada (TSMC N4) Ada (TSMC N4) GPU AD 102 – 450 m 102 M 102 – 300 AD 103 – 300 Plate Number PG137-SKU0 PG139/136-SKU310 PG139/136-SKU330 PG139-SKU360 short message 142 142 126 76 CUDA cores 18176 18176 16384 9728 memory 48 GB G6X 24 GB G6X 24 GB G6X 16 GB G6X memory bus 384 bits 384 bits 384 bits 256 bits memory speed 24 Gbps 24 Gbps 21 Gbps 22.4 Gbps Power ? / 800 W (Max.) ? / 600 W (Max.) 450 watts (default) / 600 watts (maximum) 320W (default) / 355W (maximum) power connectors 2x 16-tooth 1x 16-tooth 1x 16-tooth 1x 16-tooth Lunch date TBC TBC October 2022 November 2022

Source: Kopite7kimi





