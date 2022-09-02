NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card leak, same cooler but thicker design

The first images of the alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 “Founders Edition” graphics card have been leaked by Kitty Yoko.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founder Edition Graphics Card, Dual Slot But Thicker Design

The alleged graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition is wrapped in plastic, so it is difficult to determine the details, but if we compare the cooler with the GeForce RTX 3080 FE, we can definitely see a significant change. While the overall cover looks a lot like the current version of the RTX 30 Founders Edition series, the RTX 4080 itself appears to have received an even cooler feel this time around than the RTX 3090.

The Founders Edition or FE cooler appears to have a dual-slot design but comes with a thicker package, with a cooler, wider shroud and much larger 7-blade fans while the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 coolers feature 9-blade fans. The card also appears to come with a slightly different “RTX 4080” logo than the RTX 3080. It looks like NVIDIA is already planning on reusing their existing coolers and tweaking them a bit like The RTX 4090 Ti shroud we saw earlier For Ada Lovelace GPUs.

“Expected” NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Specifications

nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 The AD103-300 GPU configuration is expected to use an abbreviated configuration with 9728 cores or 76 possible SMs out of a total of 84 modules while the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs as well due to its shortened design. The card is expected to be based on the PCB PG136/139-SKU360.

As for the memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to feature 16GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be tuned at 23Gbps via a 256-bit bus interface. This will save up to 736 GB/s of bandwidth. That’s still a bit slower than the 760GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lower 10GB. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA can incorporate a next-generation memory compression suite to compensate for the 256-bit interface.

As for power, the TBP is now set to a 340W rating, 20W more than the previous 320W specification we got. This brings TBP into the same ballpark as the current RTX 3080 graphics card (up to 350W). Now it is not known if other RTX 40 series graphics cards will also get the faster GDDR6X memory processing but we do know that Micron has I started Full mass production of GDDR6X memory modules is up to 24 Gbps, so they have to go somewhere.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 TBP “Expected” – 340 W

340 W “Official” NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TBP – 350 watts

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Series Initial Specifications:

Graphics card name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU name Ada Lovelace AD102-250? Ada Lovelace AD103-300? GA102-225 Ampere GA102-200 Operation knot TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm die size ~ 450 mm 2 ~ 450 mm 2 628.4 mm 2 628.4 mm 2 transistors to be announced later on to be announced later on 28 billion 28 billion CUDA cores 14848 9728? 10240 8704 TMUs / ROPs TBD / 232? TBD/214? 320/112 272/96 tensor/RT cores TBD / TBD TBD / TBD 320/80 272/68 base clock to be announced later on to be announced later on 1365 MHz 1440MHz increase the clock ~2600MHz ~ 2500 MHz 1665 MHz 1710 MHz FP32 account ~55TFLOPS ~50 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs to be announced later on to be announced later on 67 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs to be announced later on to be announced later on 273 peak 238 peak Memory capacity 20 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X Memory bus 320 bit 256 bit 384 bit 320 bit Memory speed 21.0 Gbps? 21.0 Gbps? 19 Gbps 19 Gbps Bandwidth 840 GB/sec 736 2 Gb/sec 912 Gbps 760 Gbps TBP 450 watts 340 W 350 watts 320 watts Price (MSRP/FE) 1199 USD? 699 USD? $1199 699 USD launch (availability) 2023? July 2022? June 3, 2021 September 17, 2020

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be among the first graphics cards alongside the RTX 4090 to be released to gamers, but we can’t know if the green team plans to release them within this year after the RTX 4090 or wait until early next year. So far, the RTX 4090 is expected to be released around October 2022.

