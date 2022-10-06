NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card benchmarks leak, up to 29% faster in 3DMark tests, 53 TFLOPs compute

First NVIDIA Standards GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Graphics Card It was leaked online and showed a performance increase of over 20% in 3DMark tests.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Graphics Card Beats RTX 3090 Ti 24GB in 3DMark Benchmarks and Leaked Gaming
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card benchmarks leaked Chiphell Forums. It’s unknown if the graphics card was a Founders Edition or an AIB model but the chip was running on an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU. Graphics card tested via 3DMark and some titles. But first, we set our eyes on the AIDA64 GPGPU benchmark which shows the card delivers up to 53.6 TFLOPs of single-res performance which is 8% higher than the officially announced number of 49 TFLOPs. For comparison, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti produces 40 TFLOP, so this is a 32.5% improvement in single-precision computing.
In terms of synthetic benchmarks, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB scored 13,977 points in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme (graphics), 17,465 points in 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra (graphics), and 17,607 points in the 3DMark Port Royal benchmark.
Just for comparison, the heavily overclocked RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X scored 11,643 points in Time Spy Extreme, 13,554 points in Fire Strike Ultra, and 15,124 points in Port Royal. If we compare these numbers with the RTX 4080 16 GB, we get the following performance:
- RTX 4080 16GB vs. RTX 3090 Ti 24GB in Time Spy Extreme – 20% faster
- RTX 4080 16GB vs. RTX 3090 Ti 24GB in Fire Strike Ultra – 29% faster
- RTX 4080 16GB vs. RTX 3090 Ti 24GB at Port Royal (DXR) – 16% faster
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
The user also shared the performance benchmarks of two games, Red Dead Redemption 2 (with and without DLSS) and Shadow of The Tomb Raider (full high quality DLSS). The results can be seen in the screenshots below:
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Official Specifications
nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 The 16GB graphics card is expected to use an abbreviated AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9728 cores or 76 SMs possible out of a total of 84 units while the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs as well due to its shortened design. The card is expected to be based on the PCB PG136/139-SKU360. The graphics card is said to offer a peak clock rate of 2505MHz.
As for the memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to feature 16GB GDDR6X capacities which are said to be tuned at 22.5Gbps via a 256-bit bus interface. This will save up to 720GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a bit slower than the 760GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lower 10GB. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA can incorporate a next-generation memory compression suite to compensate for the 256-bit interface.
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB “Official” TBP Graphics Card – 320 watts
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB “Official” TBP Graphics Card – 350 watts
The card will have a TBP 320W which is 30W lower than the TBP of the 12 GB RTX 3080 and much lower than the TBP of the RTX 3090 Ti while offering a huge jump in performance. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB and RTX 4080 12GB graphics cards will launch in November with a price tag of $1,199 and $899, respectively. Given if the card will end up 20-30% faster in gaming than the RTX 3090 Ti, it can
Official NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Specifications:
|Graphics card name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
|GPU name
|Ada Lovelace AD102-300
|Ada Lovelace AD103-300
|Ada Lovelace AD104-400
|GA102-225
|Operation knot
|TSMC 4N
|TSMC 4N
|TSMC 4N
|Samsung 8nm
|die size
|608 mm 2
|378.6 mm 2
|294.5 mm 2
|628.4 mm 2
|transistors
|76 billion
|45.9 billion
|35.8 billion
|28 billion
|CUDA cores
|16384
|9728
|7680
|10240
|TMUs / ROPs
|512/176
|320/112
|240/80
|320/112
|tensor/RT cores
|512/128
|304/76
|240/60
|320/80
|base clock
|2230 MHz
|2210 MHz
|2310 MHz
|1365 MHz
|increase the clock
|2520 MHz
|2510 MHz
|2610 MHz
|1665 MHz
|FP32 account
|83 TFLOPs
|49 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|191 TFLOPs
|113 TFLOPs
|82 TFLOPs
|78 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|1321 TOP
|780 peak
|641 top
|320 higher
|Memory capacity
|24 GB GDDR6X
|16 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|Memory bus
|384 bit
|256 bit
|192 bit
|384 bit
|Memory speed
|21.0 Gbps
|23.0 Gbps
|21.0 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|1008 GB/sec
|736 GB/sec
|504 GB/sec
|912 Gbps
|TBP
|450 watts
|320 watts
|285 W
|350 watts
|Price (MSRP/FE)
|1599 USD
|1199 USD
|899 USD
|$1199
|launch (availability)
|October 2022
|November 2022
|November 2022
|June 3, 2021
news source: Olrak
Products mentioned in this post
More Stories
Blizzard has canceled Overwatch 2’s phone number requirement amid a rocky launch
Apple Watch Ultra GPS outperforms Series 4 in this workout test
Ford ends production of a $500,000 supercar with a special edition