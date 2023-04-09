NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition GPU pictured

The third edition of the RTX 40 Founders Edition

For the new launch, NVIDIA is already designing its proprietary design.

The RTX 4070 Ti didn’t get a Founders Edition, in an effort to push more custom builds to market, but a non-Ti SKU appears to be a different approach. NVIDIA sent out the Founders Edition of the RTX 4070 for reviews, clearly indicating that these cards will also be sold.

The new Founders Edition card appears in the leaks. It’s a two-slot design, and no doubt much smaller than the RTX 4080 FE. Dimensions should be similar if not identical to the RTX 3070 FE. Despite the small footprint, NVIDIA has equipped its design with a 16-pin power connector, while quite a few custom designs will use a “standard” 8-pin power connector instead.

The V-shaped PCB for the RTX 4070 non-Ti is short, which means that the secondary axial fan on the other side of the card is completely exposed on both sides. The RTX 4070 is undoubtedly a welcome change to Ada’s desktop lineup, and finally a card that can fit many systems with or without power adapters. Gamers will be able to connect up to two displays with one HDMI 2.1 port or three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors.

NVIDIA is set to release the RTX 4070 GPU on April 13th. It’s now been confirmed that the card costs $599, which is most likely the Founders Edition price.

to update: In response to our leak David Giannis Share more photos of the card:

