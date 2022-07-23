The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t wait long to find their groove after the All-Star break. They put on an offensive clinic Friday night, defeating the Boston Red Sox 28-5.



left field Rimmel Tapia He put on a show, finishing 3 for 7 on the board with six RBIs and a Grand slam. This Homer was working inside the park – the second in the history of the Blue Jays franchise. It’s MLB’s first major indoor lawn championship since Michael A.

The fifth inning was where the Jays did most of their damage, scoring 11 passes in the frame. Tom Brady, who played his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, noticed Boston’s rough night. Brady, of course, has a history of epic comeback, coming back from a 25-point delay to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Unlike Brady, the Red Sox had no such magic on Friday night.

It’s going to be a hell story @Edelman11! https://t.co/2hQfw6ns5l Tom Brady 23 July 2022

History, good or bad, was made in this game for both Boston and Toronto.

The Blue Jays have scored the most innings against the Red Sox in nearly 100 years. Here’s a look at some of the other numbers:

28: The 28 courses Toronto scored on Friday were the most in franchise history. She crossed the previous 24 mark on June 26, 1978, against the Baltimore Orioles. For the Red Sox, it set the flag for most runs allowed in any game in the franchise’s history. That record has been consistent for nearly a century – the Cleveland Guardians scored 27 goals against Boston on July 17, 1923.

To put that offensive line into perspective, Friday was Game 8,744 at Fenway Park. The Blue Jays scored more kicks there than any visiting team before them.

11: 11 runs Toronto scored the fifth franchise record for the most in a single round. The Blue Jays have done it four more times, most recently in 2021 against the Orioles.

25: On Friday, Jays came out in the fifth inning with a total of 25 runs, most of them tied by the MLB team through five rounds since 1900 (1922 Cubs).

5: For the first time in Blue Jays history, three different players had at least five RBIs (Tapia, lord goriel jr. And the Danny Janssen).

29Toronto scored 29 goals against Boston, the most in a game in the team’s history. He surpassed a 25-stroke performance in a 19-4 win over the Texas Rangers on August 9, 1999. All nine starters scored at least two hits and scored two goals each, as the Jays became the second team since 1900 to do so (the 1979 Los Angeles Angels).

19: In two-way scenarios, Blue Jays still find ways to put the running on the board — 19 of Toronto’s 28 runs came with two directors. This is the most goals scored by a team since the Red Sox scored 22 times on August 21, 1986.

6: Gurriel had a game, going 6 vs 7 with five RBIs and three runs. His six wins tied him to Frank Catalanuto (2004) for the most in the team’s history.

ESPN Stats & Information research contributed to this story.