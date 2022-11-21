Nuggets vs. Mavericks – NBA Game Recap – November 20, 2022

DALLAS — Denver coach Michael Malone was looking for any kind of help swinging two games through Dallas with a two-time MVP Nikola Jokic And two other appetizers missing.

He probably wasn’t expecting him to come from the New Jersey replay center while the Nuggets sat in the locker room at midnight on Sunday night.

Flatko Kankar He hit a whistling batter from off the field when the last two seconds of the first period were replayed after the break, and the Nuggets outnumbered the Mavericks 98-97.

The Nuggets went to the locker room thinking they were 7 on a 3-pointer with a buzzer hit by a Dallas star Luka Doncic which appeared to end a final 14-2 run for the Mavericks.

This is two nights after Denver was blown out in Dallas, and once again lost Jokic, Jamal Murray And the Aaron Gordon one of the alternatives, Jeff GreenOut at night with a right knee injury.

Instead, Doncic’s Slovenian native brought the Nuggets to a point, and the six-point swing paid off when Michael Porter Jr. He hit the decisive 3-pointer with 55 seconds left in the game.

“Practice makes perfect,” Kankar said, stressing that he tries such shots a lot in training.

A video review showed Doncic overstepping bounds before running back 3 times in the second quarter, and since both teams were already out, the game had to be taken from that point after the break.

Denver head coach Michael Malone put the Kankar in the game, hitting a 53-foot running back near the right sideline after he caught the inside pass. Denver trailed 56-55 at halftime instead of 59-52.

“We call it half of the Flatco Court,” Malone said. “That’s why I put him in. The guy is so eccentric with his ability to take those shots. For him to do that in a game environment like tonight, it really felt like a game changer.”

Hyland Bones He scored 29 points, and Porter Jr. scored 12 points with his only three-pointer on five attempts to make the final score.

Josh Green Dallas had a career-high 23 points, but his only move on the night of 8-of-9, including 6-of-7 of 3, was from long range with the Mavericks leading by two points in the last 70 seconds.

Doncic scored 22 with a miss on a long 3-pointer at the buzzer, securing an improbable two-game split in Dallas in favor of the Nuggets.

Doncic disagreed with the reversal on the bucket, and said Cancar’s improbable strike did not decide the match.

“I saw some videos,” said Doncic. “He didn’t seem to have touched the line. My heel was up.”

The Mavericks were out of order in the third quarter after the odd sequence, going down by 10 before rallying in the closing minutes.

“We still lead,” said coach Jason Kidd. “We just came out flat on third. They took advantage of that and took control of the game.”

Denver lost its first two games without Jokic and Gordon. Murray missed both in Dallas after joining Jokic in health and safety protocols. Gordon has been discharged from an illness other than COVID-19.

Tip-ins

Nuggets: Kankar had 3 more whists in the first quarter of the first meeting. … DeAndre Jordan He had a season-high 17 rebounds.

Dissident: F Maxi Clipper He missed the third consecutive game with a lower back injury after falling on his back in the previous game. … Davis Bertans He scored 12 of his 15 points in the second quarter, when he was 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

next one

Nuggets: Detroit at home Tuesday.

Mavericks: A three-game trip begins Wednesday at the Eastern Conference Conference in Boston.

——

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba And the https://twitter.com/AP–Sports