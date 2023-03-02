March 2, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

NTSB is investigating a close call between JetBlue and Learjet at Logan Airport

Izer 2 hours ago 1 min read

BOSTON – The NTSB is now investigating the file close call Between a JetBlue flight and a Learjet at Logan Airport.

A JetBlue flight was nearing the runway on Monday when the FAA said the Learjet took off from an intersecting runway despite orders to line and wait.

JetBlue ordered a tour. This process is one pilot training through hundreds of hours of flight training.

“Whatever happens, that’s what you train for,” said Musa Arbel of Global Flight Adventures. Canton flight simulator offers crash training, including tour training.

Arbel said a detour can be used in a number of cases such as bad weather, poor visibility, or a misfire on an approach. But turning around due to a close call is extremely rare.

Robert Sumwalt is the former chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and said close contacts are on the rise. Moving from the previous average of eight years to an average of 20 per year.

The NTSB is also investigating cases in New York City, Austin, Burbank, and Honolulu. Both of those happened in the last two months.

Brandon Truett

Brandon Truett joined WBZ-TV in January 2022 after working as a reporter and anchor at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island. Prior to WPRI, Truett worked at WNCT in Greenville, North Carolina, where he began his career in broadcast journalism.

See also  Jaguar Land Rover opens three European hubs for self-driving technology

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Silvergate backs off after delaying annual report, warning of futility

10 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Delta Flyers agree to contract to raise wages by 34%

18 hours ago Izer
8 min read

Dow futures rise amid big rally in Hong Kong market; Tesla stock setup for Investor Day

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

10 min read

Home: Here’s Fidesz’s reason why Swedish and Finnish NATO merger referendums should be postponed

1 hour ago Arzu
1 min read

NTSB is investigating a close call between JetBlue and Learjet at Logan Airport

2 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Jay Leno shows off his ‘brand new face’ after suffering third degree burns

2 hours ago Muhammad
7 min read

SpaceX launches an international crew of astronauts on a space station mission

2 hours ago Izer