BOSTON – The NTSB is now investigating the file close call Between a JetBlue flight and a Learjet at Logan Airport.

A JetBlue flight was nearing the runway on Monday when the FAA said the Learjet took off from an intersecting runway despite orders to line and wait.

JetBlue ordered a tour. This process is one pilot training through hundreds of hours of flight training.

“Whatever happens, that’s what you train for,” said Musa Arbel of Global Flight Adventures. Canton flight simulator offers crash training, including tour training.

Arbel said a detour can be used in a number of cases such as bad weather, poor visibility, or a misfire on an approach. But turning around due to a close call is extremely rare.

Robert Sumwalt is the former chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and said close contacts are on the rise. Moving from the previous average of eight years to an average of 20 per year.

The NTSB is also investigating cases in New York City, Austin, Burbank, and Honolulu. Both of those happened in the last two months.