Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells before the tie after losing a COVID-19 vaccine waiver

Novak Djokovic has reportedly lost his waiver to enter the United States while not being vaccinated against COVID-19. (Associated Press/Kamran Jebrili)

Novak Djokovic’s attempt to gain a waiver to enter the United States failed.

The world’s best tennis player withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Sunday night, just days before it was due to start in Southern California and hours before the tournament draw was announced.

He did not give a reason for Djokovic’s withdrawal.

According to the Associated PressHowever, Djokovic lost his bid to enter the United States as a person who is not immune to COVID-19.

The news came just days after the US Open and the US Tennis Association threw their support behind Djokovic’s attempt to obtain special permission to enter the United States – something he is not currently allowed to do, as he is not immune to COVID-19.

Djokovic’s story against receiving a COVID-19 vaccine dates back to last January, when he was deported from Australia just before the Australian Open. Djokovic missed last year’s US Open as well as several other events – including Indian Wells – in the last 15 months.

Since then, Australia has eased COVID-19 vaccine restrictions for international travellers, allowing Djokovic to compete and win the Australian Open earlier this year. However, the United States still does not allow international travelers to enter the country without vaccination.

Djokovic said last month that he had applied for a special entry waiver in order to compete at the Indian Wells and Miami Open later this month.

“It’s all in the process right now,” Djokovic said last month. “I have a great desire to be there. I am really grateful for the Indian Wells and Miami championships [officials] and the community to support them publicly, and they would like me to be able to play in their tournaments.”

The United States officially ends its COVID-19 emergency declaration in May, one that would allow Djokovic and other unvaccinated travelers to enter the country. If that happens, Djokovic will be allowed to play in the US Open this fall.

While the 22-time Grand Slam champion may arrive in the United States later this year, it looks like he won’t be playing in Indian Wells or Miami this spring after all.