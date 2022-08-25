Novak Djokovic confirms he will miss the US Open due to the case of the Covid vaccine | Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has announced that he will not play in the US Open due to his vaccine status.

The world number 6, who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19, said last month that he hoped to “get some good news from the USA” as the country calls for non-citizens to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to enter. However, a recent update on the US Centers for Disease Control website confirmed that the rule will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

The Serbian, a three-time winner at Flushing Meadows, confirmed Thursday that he would not take part in the tournament.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to travel to New York this time for the US Open,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you #NoleFam For messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I will stay in good shape and in a positive spirit and will wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world! “

Djokovic too Missed the Australian Open this yearafter a prolonged dispute over the rules of Covid.

Tournament director, Stacey Allister, said in a statement: “Novak is a great champion, and it is very unfortunate that he will not be able to compete in the 2022 US Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government’s vaccination policy for non-US citizens. We look forward to welcoming back Novak at the 2023 US Open.