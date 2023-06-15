Nottingham attacks: Thousands gather in the city to protest

June 15, 2023, at 13:16 GMT Updated 9 minutes ago

photo caption, Barnaby Weber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates died at the site of the attacks.

Hundreds gather for a vigil in memory of the victims of the Nottingham attacks.

The vigil will include a minute’s silence, comments from both community leaders, and music.

Undergraduates Barnaby Weber and Grace O’Malley Kumar, both 19, and headteacher Ian Coates, 65, were stabbed in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police were earlier given more time to question the 31-year-old suspect.

They said he was a former student of the university but they do not believe this is behind the attack.

Many of those attending the vigil in the town’s Old Market Square wear red, the club colour, of Nottingham Forest F.C., following a request from the sons of Mr. Coates, a lifelong fan.

The event will be addressed by City Council Leader David Mellen, Lord Mayor Carroll McCulloch and Alex Norris, MP for Nottingham North.

Also speaking is Ross Middleton, Head Teacher at Huntingdon Academy, where Mr Coates worked.

He will be followed by Professor Shearer West, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nottingham, where Weber and Ms O’Malley Kumar studied.

It is understood that bereaved families will speak up if they feel ready.

During the vigil, the House of Assembly lights will be turned off as a sign of respect.

photo caption, Interior Minister Soella Braverman is due to meet with emergency services that responded to the attacks

Earlier, Home Secretary Soella Braverman added a wreath to the flowers placed outside the council building. See also China's top diplomat Wang Yi has vowed to boost ties with Russia ahead of the anniversary of the Ukraine war

The message from the wreath read: “In memory of those who lost their lives, those who were injured, and everyone who loved them.

We are with you and all the people of Nottingham.

Braverman is scheduled to attend a meeting with police chiefs to get an update on the investigation and visit emergency services staff to thank them for their response to the attacks.

Nottinghamshire Police also confirmed that they had referred part of the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), following a police van-marked van before it crashed into two pedestrians.

photo caption, CCTV filmed a man matching the suspect’s description trying to enter the Musaned neighborhood compound

Mr. Webber and Mrs. O’Malley-Kumar were attacked with a knife in Ilkeston Road, shortly after 4:00.

Police believe that shortly afterwards, he attacked Mr Coates – who was found dead of knife wounds in Magdala Road – and stole his van, which was then used to beat up bystanders.

Officers gave more details of three other people who were injured in this part of the attacks.

A man was run over in the Milton Street area and left in a critical condition, but a spokesperson for Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust said he was now stable.

photo caption, Suspect Tasered was arrested and arrested after a truck was used to run over pedestrians

An attempt was then made to run over two other pedestrians in the Sherwood Street area. It is believed that they sustained minor injuries.

The police confirmed that it was this part of the attacks that led to the referral to the IOPC. See also How political drama in Italy forced elections

The IOPC confirmed the move and said, “We are evaluating the referral to decide what further action might be required from the IOPC.”

image source, Nottinghamshire Police photo caption, Large parts of the city center were closed off after the attacks

Police said the suspect was a tassard and was arrested after he left a truck and approached officers with a knife.

The force said it was still working alongside the police to combat terrorism and kept an “open mind” about the motives behind the attacks.

A statement added: “A team of dedicated investigators continues to interrogate the suspect and build a solid picture of what happened that morning.

This included the collection of surveillance cameras, forensics and eyewitness accounts, and the search of a number of properties in the city.

photo caption, Students’ families joined hands as thousands of people paid their respects at a vigil on Wednesday

Thousands of students, along with the families of Mr Webber and Ms O’Malley Kumar, attended a vigil at the University of Nottingham on Wednesday night.

Praising their children, the parents of the two students took to the podium, despite their grief.