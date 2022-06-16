Nothing was detected on Phone 1 in the video. shines.

tl; DR The Nothing Phone 1 was filmed at a surprise event in Switzerland.

The video shows what appears to be dedicated notification lights on the back of the phone.

We just saw the back design of Nothing Phone 1 in an official photo shared by the company. Now, we have a video that shows the phone glowing in all its glory.

It looks like the company held a surprise Nothing Phone 1 event in Switzerland and gave some reporters a peek at the phone.

Video shared by German technical journalist and YouTube Raphael Zer Nothing Phone 1 is shown sitting inside a glass container. We still don’t see the front of the device, but we now know that certain areas on the back of the device glow and light up – specifically, the ring around the camera module and some components on the top and bottom. Check out the video below.

It is not clear why the lights are on on the back of Phone 1. It is very likely that these are call alerts or alerts.

Many phones have an LED notification light on the front. For example, the OnePlus 10 Pro has something called Horizon Lights that can be programmed to illuminate the edges of the phone with different colors when you get a notification. Galaxy S22 phones also have a similar edge lighting function for notification alerts.

Some OEMs like Nokia have integrated notification lights into the power button. Others like Motorola, Xiaomi, and Razer have brand logos that act as notification indicators.

The system in Nothing Phone 1 looks good. It reminds me of the flashing LED stickers that were very popular in the early 2000s. It was attached to the back of the phone and sparkled for incoming calls. See also Elden Ring gets "smooth" co-op with a new mod

Anyway, what do you think of Nothing Phone 1 now that you’ve seen it up close? Take the survey below and drop us a line in the comments section.

What do you think about the design of Nothing Phone 1? 3220 votes