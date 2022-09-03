Not the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro is the fastest, the report says

Next year’s iPhone 15 Pro models will get the new 3nm A17 Bionic chipset, and the improved N3E version, which will be the fastest, outperforming the iPhone 14 Pro by a large margin and all other smartphone manufacturers as well.

The new iPhone 14 Pro series will be powered by the upgraded and very powerful A16 Bionic chipset this year. This will make the iPhone 14 Pro the most powerful iPhone ever, but it won’t be the fastest for long. In fact, it probably won’t be the fastest chip in the world either. Last Report By PhoneArena, which quotes Digitimes Asia as saying that a really cool chip upgrade will be in next year’s iPhone 15 Pro. According to the report, the iPhone 15 Pro will be the first iPhone to have a 3nm processor, an improved N3E version, and chipsets that make it the world’s fastest chipset.

Representatives of Taiwan’s TSMC said: “The next generation 3nm mobile processor node will soon be transferred to mass production. phone sliced ​​by apple Rolls in iPhone 15 Pro models” PhoneArena mentioned the report. The report also quoted the CEO of TSMC as saying: “N3E will expand our N3 family further while improving performance, power and yield. We have noticed a high level of customer involvement in N3E, volume production is scheduled at approx. One A year after N3, or around this time next year.”

With this upgrade, the iPhone Pro models are expected to be the fastest chipset in the world, until the launch of Qualcomm Snapdragon and MediaTek in 2024.

Qualcomm’s next chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to appear in Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but it will not get 3nm process as it will continue with 4nm chipset. However, in the year 2024, Samsung It may launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 3nm process, the report said. The same is expected from other major chipset maker MediaTek “which will release only 3nm processors made by TSMC at the end of 2023, leaving only apple As a big customer of TSMC’s “improved” 3nm mobile chipset production node, most likely for the A17 final processor. “

Did you know that the iPhone 14 series…

Did you know that the iPhone 14 series will, for the first time, widen the difference between iPhone Pro and non-Pro models? Several reports have indicated that the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will get the current A15 Bionic chipset while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will carry the new A16 Bionic chipset, unlike the entire iPhone 13 series that was powered by the A15 chipset. So, be it the non-Pro models or the Pro models, all iPhone 13 models got the same chip.