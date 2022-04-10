Norwegian Minister filters juice with 18-year-old high school student, announces resignation

In 2005, he met the girl as the Minister of Energy, who claims that the gender of the ministry manager’s office was also established.

The government announced on Saturday that the Norwegian defense minister had resigned. The minister resigned after it was revealed that he had been in a relationship with a woman younger than himself for several years.

“This is a necessary decision,” he told a news conference on Saturday Jonas Gar Store The Prime Minister of Norway confirmed that he had accepted Odd Roger Enos Resignation.

I made bad decisions. I apologize for making my actions difficult for others

The 68-year-old Enoksen told the Norwegian news agency NTB shortly before, according to MTI.

Enoksen met an eighteen-year-old high school student he met in Oslo in 2005 while on a school trip with his class in the capital.

Wrote the Norwegian daily VG. The students visited the Norwegian parliament and met Enoxen, then a Member of Parliament in his fifties.

After the school trip, the politician and the high school student were in contact, which is said to have developed into a much closer relationship later.

They met at Enoxon’s office at least a dozen times from late 2006 to 2007, when the man was energy minister, a woman in her thirties now told a Norwegian newspaper that “sexual activity” had taken place at some of the meetings. . He said he admired the politician for “using his power and position to” achieve everything he wants.

The former minister confirmed to VG that the young woman had visited his office several times, but denied that there was any physical contact between them. As he said, a close relationship developed between them only after he left the government in 2007. “

Prime Minister Jonas Kahr told reporters at the store that Enoksen had not informed him of the relationship before his ministerial appointment last October and would have come to a “different conclusion” on the possession of the information.