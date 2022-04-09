Norway’s defense minister resigns several years after finding out he was having an affair with a woman younger than himself.

The government has announced that the Norwegian Defense Minister has resigned. The minister resigned after it was revealed that he had been in a relationship with a woman younger than himself for many years.

“This is a necessary decision,” said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Kir-Storr at a news conference after which he confirmed that Odd Roger had accepted Enoksen’s resignation.











Odd Roger Enoksen on October 14, 2021 in Oslo.



Photo: Heiko Junge / NTB / AFP





“I apologize for making bad decisions (…) and for making my actions so difficult for others,” 68-year-old Inoxen told the NTB Norwegian news agency shortly before.

In 2005, Enoxsen came in contact with an 18-year-old high school student who met her in Oslo while on a school trip with her class in the capital, the Norwegian daily VG wrote. The students visited the Norwegian Parliament and met Enoxen, then a Member of Parliament in his 50s.

After the school trip, the politician and the high school student were said to have been in contact and then a very close relationship developed between them.

They met at Enokson’s office at least a dozen times between late 2006 and 2007, when the man was energy minister, a woman in her thirties told the Norwegian newspaper today. He also said that “sexual activity” took place in some meetings. He said he admired the politician for “using his power and position to” achieve everything he wants.

The former minister confirmed to VG that the young woman had visited his office several times, but denied that there was any physical contact between them. He said a close relationship had developed between them only after he left the government in 2007. “I’m not in power anymore,” Enoxen said.

Prime Minister Jonas Kahr told reporters at the store that Enoksen had not informed him of the relationship before his ministerial appointment last October and would have come to a “different conclusion” on the possession of the information. (MTI)