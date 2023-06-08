North America’s largest floating solar farm has officially gone online

New Jersey hosts an 8.9 MW floating solar farm – the largest floating solar array in North America.

NJR Clean Energy Projects She owns and operates the floating solar farm, which covers 17 acres of Canoe Brook Reservoir in Short Hills, New Jersey. NJR CEV and New Jersey American Water held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the project yesterday.

The floating solar farm consists of 16,510 solar panels, and the clean energy they generate is enough to power 1,400 homes annually. It will provide about 95% of the energy needs of New Jersey American Water’s Canoe Brook water treatment plant.

Floating solar consists of photovoltaic panels attached to rafts. The water keeps the solar panels cool, thus increasing efficiency, and the panels reduce evaporation to almost zero.

Robert Pullman, vice president of NJR Clean Energy Ventures, said, “Floating solar technology is creating new opportunities for underutilized bodies of water, clearing vacant space to enable large-scale renewable energy generation, helping bring the benefits of clean energy to more customers.” .

Photo: Business Wire

