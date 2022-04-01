April 1, 2022

Norman Reedus gives an emotional speech to the “TWD” crew on the last day

“The Walking Dead” has officially concluded production for its final season, and the star of the show, Norman ReedusHe delivered an emotional speech to the cast and crew, and even laughed.

Norman — who plays Daryl Dixon — took the microphone after filming the series’ final scene on Wednesday night, and talked about how “The Walking Dead Juice” is worth the “squeeze.”


Sources told TMZ… while laughter erupted, everyone became sad too… they bumped into the realization that it was a detour for the “Walking Dead” family. As Norman expressed gratitude, everyone was cuddling, with zombies in full make-up clutching the nearest soldier tightly… Of course, it’s a fist of love, not hunger.

Behind Norman was a colleague of the actress Melissa McBride Pressing hard on the executive producer Greg Nicotero …who also spoke, saying he’s a better person because of everyone he’s met throughout their 11 seasons.

Sources say the last night felt like an endless party… Everyone took pictures with tears in their eyes.

Of course, the show didn’t hit the goal line with a perfect ending… as we reported, Norman He suffered a concussion Two weeks ago, he was discharged from the hospital shortly after.

