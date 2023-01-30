Noose around Bahmut tightens, training of Ukrainian tank drivers begins – our war news on Monday

4,168 people entered Hungary at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border section on Sunday, and 4,689 of those who entered the Romanian-Hungarian border section declared their arrival from Ukraine – the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) informed MTI on Monday.

According to the notification, the police issued temporary residence certificates valid for 30 days to 141 of those admitted. At this time, they wrote, they have to go to the office of the National Directorate of Competent Immigration according to their place of residence to get the final documents.

The ORFK announced that 95 people – including 33 children – had arrived in Budapest by train after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Budapest police headquarters announced on the police.hu website that it was assisting refugees arriving by train from Ukraine with emergency police. The Budapest Civil Guard Association also provides support in the work.

They are in constant contact with the National Directorate of Disaster Prevention, the National Directorate of Immigration, the Hungarian State Railways Ltd., the Budapest Transport Center, the Police Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality, and the Government Office of the Capital Budapest. , as well as staff of aid agencies wrote.

