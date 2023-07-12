Nonprofit organization buys 22 newspapers in Maine

A nonprofit organization aimed at preserving local ownership of newspapers will buy 22 newspapers in Maine, including The Portland Press Herald and The Sun Journal of Lewiston.

The National Trust for Local News, a nonprofit started in 2021, will purchase the newspapers from Masthead Maine, a private company that owns most of the independent media in the state, including five of the six daily newspapers. Masthead Maine’s owner, Reade Brower, pointed out this year that he is Sale exploration.

Elizabeth Hansen-Shapiro, CEO of the National Trust for Local News, said Tuesday that the deal includes five daily newspapers and 17 weeklies.

Ms. Hansen-Shapiro said Maine residents told her organization there was an opportunity for ownership of the nonprofit after Bill Nimitz, a longtime Portland Press-Herald columnist, said: readers asked in April to make a donation to help the nonprofit preserve local journalism in the state.