None Phone 2 camera and screen specifications leaked days before launch

According to Wojciechowska, the upcoming device could have a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and in-sensor zoom. This is the same primary sensor used by the OnePlus 11, which my colleague Allison Johnson listed as one of the positive aspects of the device in her review. It’s not clear how much this will actually affect the camera quality, though the Phone 1 does indeed come with a 50MP main sensor.

Additionally, the leak suggests that the Phone 2 could come with a 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS), which brings an upgrade over the 16MP selfie camera in the Phone 1. Meanwhile, the ultra-wide lens is rumored to be From Samsung JN1 with a resolution of 50 megapixels located on the back of the device will remain the same. CEO Carl Bey hasn’t really teased anything yet Some of the photos he took with the Phone 2, giving us an idea of ​​what we can expect from the device.

Wojciechowska also shared some details regarding the Phone 2’s display, and if that’s accurate, it doesn’t seem like it’s changed much. The device could feature a 6.7-inch OLED display of similar specifications with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2412 resolution, along with support for low power modes that can go up to 1Hz.