Nokia sends 4G Internet to the moon

Nokia announced that it will send 4G internet service to the moon during an upcoming space mission. The company says the technology will pave the way for further lunar discoveries and create opportunities for human presence on Mwon And beyond.

The system is expected to be deployed during Intuitive Machines’ upcoming IM-2 mission, currently scheduled for launch in November aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lunar lander will deliver the system and other payloads to our natural satellite, enabling Nokia’s 4G communications system makes it to its final destination on Shackleton Crater in the southern region of the Moon, CNBC reports reports.

Nokia, in collaboration with Lunar Outpost and Intuitive Machines, has created 4G technology, designed to withstand the harsh conditions of space. The technical demonstration could pave the way for use during future manned Artemis missions to the moon. The current plan is for NASA to land two astronauts on the moon in 2025, the first time astronauts have walked on the surface of the moon since 1972 Apollo 17 mission.

said Anshel Saj, principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy CNBC that 2023 was an “optimistic target” for Nokia to launch a 4G network, adding: “If the devices are as ready and validated as they seem, there is a good chance they will be launched in 2023 as long as its preferred launch partner has no setbacks or delays.”

Nokia announced the project in 2020 when it was Chosen by NASA And its bell is L. Abs $14.1 million was awarded to fund the project. CNN I mentioned at the time. Nokia said in a blog post that it will initially test the lander’s short- and long-range communication capabilities at close ranges ranging from a few hundred meters to between two and three kilometers. Nokia said in a blog post.

“It has become clear to us that for any sustainable human presence on the Moon and Mars in the future, connectivity and communications are critical,” said Thierry Klein, Head of Bell Labs Solutions Research at Nokia Bell Labs, said in the post. He added that it was imperative that astronauts have the same access to technology as they do on Earth to run their applications and support their activities in space. Ideally, astronauts on future missions It will use 4G internet To enhance “capabilities for audio and video communications, telemetry and biometric data exchange, sensor applications, or control of robots.”

The company hopes to aid in further exploration and experiments to find ice on the moon that can provide astronauts with breathable oxygen, drinkable water, and rocket fuel. Although the surface of the moon is dry, Unmanned missions have indicated remnants of ice in some protected craters on the Moon.

Klein said in a press release Late last month, Nokia and Bell Labs were looking to bring the technology into space next year. He said the 4G network “will have a significant impact on future manned missions to the Moon and beyond, and prove that cellular technologies can be adapted to meet important space communications needs. Instead of reinventing the wheel by creating a private network in space, we are leveraging the same technology that connects Billions of cost-effective devices on Earth.”

This article has been updated to include Thierry Klein’s new title as Head of Bell Labs Solutions Research at Bell Labs Nokia.

