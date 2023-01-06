Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay on TIkTok – Rolling Stone

Noah Schnapp used TikTok audio for revealing it’s gay. Thursday , Weird things The actor has posted a video of himself lip-synching to a viral sound, sharing his sexuality and his family’s reaction to the news.

When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was “we know,” he wrote onscreen along with a video of himself lip-syncing his viral TikTok: “You know what never was? This is serious. It has never been so dangerous. Quite frankly, it wouldn’t be that serious.”

In the video caption, Schnapp points out Weird things Will Byers’ character, which he confirmed in an interview earlier this year, is gay. “I think I’m more like Will than I thought,” Schnapp wrote of Will.

Schnapp’s comments section was full of congratulatory messages, including one from TikToker Chris Olsen, who wrote, “Welcome king.” “He said way of acting,” one TikTok user joked in a comment. “I’m very proud of you!” wrote a third commentator.

Earlier Weird thingsHistory, Schnapp refused to reveal his character’s sexuality, saying “I find people reach out to put a label on him and just want to know, too bad…he’s confused and he’s getting older.” This is what it means to be a child.” previously said diverse.

But during the summer, it is confirmed in an interview That Will was grappling with being gay, similar to how he was in his personal life.

“Now that he’s grown up, they’ve made it something very real and obvious,” he said over the summer. “It’s now 100% clear that he’s gay and that he loves Mike. But before, it was a slow arc. I think it’s done very beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character like it’s all of a sudden becoming lesbian.”