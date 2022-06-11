No Way Home More Stuff Stuff Edition Coming Back to Theaters

Tom Holland picture : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Good news for five or six people who didn’t see in the end Spider-Man: There is no room for home It was our first time in theaters (we appreciate here based on the film’s ridiculous box office revenue): It will have a second show on Labor Day, as part of what Disney is calling it More fun stuff Release. (s It can be resumed because “Nobody watches Blu-Rays anymore, so we can put the deleted scenes back into the movie and people will eat them.” “It was hard to put it on the label.)

As noted before Limitis being re-release to the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man, who first appeared in amazing fantasy #15 Way Back in the Fall of 1962. Oh, if only Stan Lee and Steve Ditko could have imagined how far man-obsessed and spider-bitten Peter Parker would go, any three of them in a movie at once, and also Doctor Strange there.

(And yes, that “three of them at once” thing is kind of a spoiler, but Disney is clearly pleased to finally be able to use Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who co-star in the movie, to announce a re-release, so we see it’s fair game in this stage.)

The More fun stuff A copy of No going back home It is currently planned in the US and Canada only, although the film’s marketing team said more countries will be announced soon. It is not yet clear how Many New material will be added to the film, which is already two and a half hours long, but we can promise you this: it will almost certainly make more money than that. “It’s Morbin’s Time” campaign Sony tried to implement Morbius last week. (unless More fun stuff In the question involves Just pay the whole Morbius In the current structure of No going back homeIn this case , Who do you know?)