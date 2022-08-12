No one noticed the woman who died on the plane

A mother-of-two who flew to the UK to meet her parents has died in her sleep. She was accompanied by her two children and her husband on the flight.

Helen Rhodes and her family died suddenly on a flight from Hong Kong to England on August 5. The woman was found hours after landing.

“Unbelievable! How did they not notice he was dead? I just don’t understand,” said a family friend in disbelief. Rhodes’ body was left in Frankfurt and his family had to travel without him.

The British Foreign Office told the Guardian: “We are in constant contact with the family and local authorities of the British woman who died on the flight to Frankfurt.”

Rhodes had lived in Hong Kong for 15 years, but he and his family planned to move to England to start a new chapter in their lives. This was reported by the New York Post.

“Helen was excited about the move, but was looking forward to seeing her family again, having been completely cut off from her elderly parents since the pandemic began.” said a family friend. “Unfortunately he never got to see them again.”

The fundraising page had raised more than $21,000 as of Monday. This will cover funeral expenses and educational expenses of semi-orphans.