‘No Chance’ – Bubba Wallace Monitor Reveals ‘Only Two Options’ for NASCAR Team Kyle Bush

On the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Bubba Wallace watcher Freddy Kraft formulated the only two possibilities with Kyle Busch’s truck team future if he went to Richard Childress Racing.

During their conversation, Kraft was asked if he thought RCR would be okay with Kyle Busch’s track chain team that runs Toyota trucks. then advertiser“No, there is no chance. Either KBM is decommissioned or it will be Chevrolet next year. These are the only two options.“

Speaking about whether or not Kyle will keep his team open, Kraft said, “No, it won’t be closed, he’s already said he wants to keep it open because he wants Brixton to go somewhere and he wants to race against Brixton in the Truck Series car.“

Brixton is the son of Kyle Bushwho was actively involved in the races himself and Bosch previously He mentioned that he would like to race with his son on the Truck Series team sometime in the future.

Kyle Busch is leaving JGR after 15 years of racing with them

Reports suggested Kyle Busch may finally have secured a contract at Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season. This marked his departure from racing for Joe Gibbs after 15 years of driving for the team.

May 28, 2022; Concord, North Carolina, USA; Kyle Busch (18) NASCAR Cup Series driver walks with his car during the NASCAR Cup Qualifiers at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

During his tenure as a driver at JGR, he I managed To win two cup series championships with them and now he will head towards a rival team. However, an official statement regarding his new contract should be released by Tuesday. At the moment, it is still unclear who took on the sponsorship roles for Busch.

