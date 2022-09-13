September 13, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

‘No Chance’ – Bubba Wallace Monitor Reveals ‘Only Two Options’ for NASCAR Team Kyle Bush

Emet 26 mins ago 2 min read
'No Chance' - Bubba Wallace Monitor Reveals 'Only Two Options' for NASCAR Team Kyle Bush

On the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Bubba Wallace watcher Freddy Kraft formulated the only two possibilities with Kyle Busch’s truck team future if he went to Richard Childress Racing.

During their conversation, Kraft was asked if he thought RCR would be okay with Kyle Busch’s track chain team that runs Toyota trucks. then advertiserNo, there is no chance. Either KBM is decommissioned or it will be Chevrolet next year. These are the only two options.

Ads

The article continues below this ad

Speaking about whether or not Kyle will keep his team open, Kraft said, “No, it won’t be closed, he’s already said he wants to keep it open because he wants Brixton to go somewhere and he wants to race against Brixton in the Truck Series car.

Brixton is the son of Kyle Bushwho was actively involved in the races himself and Bosch previously He mentioned that he would like to race with his son on the Truck Series team sometime in the future.

Kyle Busch is leaving JGR after 15 years of racing with them

Ads

The article continues below this ad

Reports suggested Kyle Busch may finally have secured a contract at Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season. This marked his departure from racing for Joe Gibbs after 15 years of driving for the team.

May 28, 2022; Concord, North Carolina, USA; Kyle Busch (18) NASCAR Cup Series driver walks with his car during the NASCAR Cup Qualifiers at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

During his tenure as a driver at JGR, he I managed To win two cup series championships with them and now he will head towards a rival team. However, an official statement regarding his new contract should be released by Tuesday. At the moment, it is still unclear who took on the sponsorship roles for Busch.

See also  Kansas beat North Carolina to win the 4th NCAA Men's Basketball Championship

Ads

The article continues below this ad

Watch this story: NASCAR’s Kyle Busch’s sharp remark about the abhorrent “weekly scheduled negative post” spreads amid an uncertain future

What do you think about this move from Kyle Busch to go from JGR after all these years and go to one of the rival teams? Tell us where you’d prefer to see Kyle Busch if JGR wasn’t an option.

Srijan Mandal

276 articles

Srijan Mandal is the author of NASCAR at EssentiallySports. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in journalism and has written for his own blog as well, covering NASCAR, F1, F2, W Series, MotoGP, DTM, IndyCar, WRC and WEC. After motorsports for more than a decade, he became a loyal racing supporter of McLaren, Jimmy Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Bubba Wallace, Sir Lewis Hamilton and Ayrton Senna.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Wolves reprimand Edwards for his social media phobia

8 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Steelers’ TJ Watt doesn’t appear to need surgery to rupture his chest muscles, he may be back before the end of October, says the report

16 hours ago Emet
5 min read

49ers Report Card: Attack and Defense Score in Week One Loss to the Bears

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

1 min read

The problem is getting worse in Europe – in Germany they are already afraid of energy shortages

12 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

Germany and the European Union race to fix the energy crisis

14 mins ago Izer
5 min read

Ramsey Lewis, jazz pianist who became a pop star, dies at 87

21 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Differences revealed in human and Neanderthal brains

24 mins ago Izer