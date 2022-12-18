‘No apology until the Sussexes admit wrongdoing’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who both reportedly want to address issues with the royal family, have been warned that the palace will not respond until the duke admits his wrongdoing.

Royal expert Katie Nicholls shared her thoughts on Harry’s new request to the royal family, saying any reconciliation between the warring sides can only be achieved if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also admit wrongdoing.

Harry and Meghan have been warned that the company will not heed their demands until the Duke “admits his fault” in the ongoing disputes.

Until then, Nicholls said, the palace is likely to maintain a “dignified silence” for the time being in public.

The author of New Royals told OK!

“But Charles knows that a divided monarchy is not a monarchy the world wants to see,” she added.

King Charles’ youngest son and daughter-in-law made some new allegations against Prince William and the palace in a Netflix docuseries that aired last week.

It is now reported that Sussex wants to meet face to face with members of the company to talk about their grievances. Meghan and Harry want the royal family to acknowledge the pain and the hurt they have been through.

Harry and Meghan’s new demands come after Lady Susan Hussey met the head of black charity Ngozi Fulani for ‘reconciliation’ talks at Buckingham Palace this week.

However, Nicholls believes this is the right way to proceed, if it is to stop the case from gaining further traction, saying: “Harry knows very well that William will not retaliate.”

She continued, “I think the Palace’s attitude of never complaining, never explaining in this case is absolutely the right strategy because if they get stuck they will only fuel the narrative and allow the story to run more oxygen. Silence.”