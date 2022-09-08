Nio says Nvidia chip limitations won’t hurt them

Chinese electric car company Nio said it does not expect US restrictions on Nvidia to affect the startup’s operations.
Li said Wednesday that several companies in China have AI training chips, and that Nio is evaluating business opportunities with different companies.
But he said the US restrictions would not affect Nio’s long-term strategy.
Last week, auto maker Geely said that will not be affected by the new restrictions, So have the independent driving companies WeRide and Pony.ai.
Earlier this week, Chinese financial news site Caixin . mentioned He Xiaoping, head of electric car startup ExpingThe restrictions will bring challenges to all self-driving algorithm training on cloud computing platforms, he said.
But he said the company had bought enough high-tech products to meet demand in the coming years, according to the report. Caixin quoted He’s post on his personal WeChat account, which is similar to a private news feed post on Facebook.
Xpeng did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.
