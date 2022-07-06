July 6, 2022

Nintendo unveils new and colorful Splatoon 3 Switch OLED device

Nintendo just revealed an all-new Switch OLED with a glossy finish!

the new Splatoon 3The themed OLED Switch features some great looking Joy-Cons with gradient colors and streaks of paint all over. The pier itself also has a beautiful dollhouse of sunny yellow paint on it with all the usual splatoon-style art.

This is the first themed Switch OLED variant we’ve seen since its launch last October, and we’re in love with it now. See how this Joy-Con is actually two-tone, mixing yellow and green on one side, and blue and purple on the other, both with sides of a slightly translucent white background? we do not need else switch, right?

But don’t worry if you don’t fancy a new OLED or Switch, Nintendo has also got a new Pro Controller and carrying case to help you Splatoon on the go!

Here’s a closer look at the system and the cool new Joy-Con hardware, as well as the Pro Controller.

This controller will work well with pink and green for Splatoon 2is not it? The Pro Controller will cost $74.99, and the case price is a nice little $24.99.

The Switch OLED launches August 26 for $359.99, while the console and case are available from September 9, the same day as the Splatoon 3 submachine gun.

Will you pick up any of these? Let us know in the comments!

