Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy, SNES & NES Service expands with four more titles

Nintendo has announced a new batch of games for Switch Online. The most recent additions are part of the standard tier – the addition of two Game Boy titles, an SNES title, and an original NES game.

This includes the 1995 Game Boy version of Kirby’s Dream Land 2, the 1991 Game Boy version of Data East’s BurgerTime Deluxe, and the 1993 Game Boy version of Data East’s BurgerTime Deluxe. side pocket and the Namco arcade classic shoot ’em up Xevious.

Here’s the full recap, courtesy of Nintendo PR:

Game Boy

Kirby Dreamland 2 The bridges connecting the Seven Rainbow Islands have disappeared! Help Kirby solve the mystery while fighting King Dede and his minions. Along the way, meet Rick, Kine, and Coo – each with important abilities that will help Kirby save the day!

Burger Time Deluxe – It’s a nonstop food fight in this classic game! Give Chef Peter Pepper a hand and craft the ultimate burger by traversing an action-packed kitchen to collect your materials – but watch out, because rebellious ingredients will stop at nothing to put an end to your cooking days.

Super NES

side pocket – You may be able to play great behind the scenes in Nine Ball Game and Pocket Game, but do you have what it takes to get ingenious with the best in Trick Game? Take advantage of a variety of shots in both Single and Multiplayer modes and get ready to roll in this pool game originally released for Super NES in 1993!

miscellaneous

XEVIOUS – You are humanity’s last hope against the evil XEVIOUS group! Pilot the Solvalou fighter and a variety of weapons on your mission to destroy XEVIOUS planes and bases from behind enemy lines. XEVIOUS It distinguished itself from its contemporaries in the mid-1980s with its unique enemy types, hidden gameplay features, and variety of vertically scrolling environments. Ask yourself, are you deceitful enough to win XEVIOUS?

